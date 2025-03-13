Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 13, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 13, 2025, is 19.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.1 °C and 20.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:24 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 14, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.53 °C and 21.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 14, 2025 19.65 Moderate rain March 15, 2025 21.23 Light rain March 16, 2025 17.13 Heavy intensity rain March 17, 2025 20.47 Moderate rain March 18, 2025 19.28 Moderate rain March 19, 2025 20.31 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 22.84 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.66 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.63 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.49 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.73 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 32.79 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 35.59 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.47 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



