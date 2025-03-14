Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 14, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on March 14, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 14, 2025, is 18.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.24 °C and 21.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.22 °C and 20.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 15, 2025
|18.07
|Sky is clear
|March 16, 2025
|18.62
|Moderate rain
|March 17, 2025
|17.63
|Heavy intensity rain
|March 18, 2025
|17.67
|Moderate rain
|March 19, 2025
|19.78
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|21.29
|Light rain
|March 21, 2025
|21.76
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 14, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.