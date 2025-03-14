Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 14, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 14, 2025, is 18.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.24 °C and 21.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:25 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.22 °C and 20.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 15, 2025 18.07 Sky is clear March 16, 2025 18.62 Moderate rain March 17, 2025 17.63 Heavy intensity rain March 18, 2025 17.67 Moderate rain March 19, 2025 19.78 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 21.29 Light rain March 21, 2025 21.76 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.14 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 31.37 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 29.57 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 34.12 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 35.61 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.26 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



