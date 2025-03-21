Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 21, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on March 21, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 21, 2025, is 18.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.38 °C and 21.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.3 °C and 21.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 22, 2025
|18.94
|Broken clouds
|March 23, 2025
|21.29
|Light rain
|March 24, 2025
|23.19
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|24.36
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|25.75
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|26.18
|Broken clouds
|March 28, 2025
|26.03
|Sky is clear
