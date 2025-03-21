Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 21, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 21, 2025, is 18.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.38 °C and 21.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 06:29 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.3 °C and 21.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 22, 2025 18.94 Broken clouds March 23, 2025 21.29 Light rain March 24, 2025 23.19 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 24.36 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 25.75 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 26.18 Broken clouds March 28, 2025 26.03 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.84 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.46 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.29 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.37 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.79 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



