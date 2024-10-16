Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 17, 2024 23.91 °C Sky is clear October 18, 2024 23.89 °C Light rain October 19, 2024 23.67 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 22.96 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 23.32 °C Sky is clear October 22, 2024 23.61 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 24.38 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.83 °C Moderate rain Chennai 25.71 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.54 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.26 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.95 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.2 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on October 16, 2024, is 21.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.16 °C and 24.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.95 °C and 24.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

