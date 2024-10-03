Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.88 °C, check weather forecast for October 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 4, 2024 25.93 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 25.42 °C Sky is clear October 6, 2024 25.18 °C Few clouds October 7, 2024 25.66 °C Light rain October 8, 2024 26.01 °C Light rain October 9, 2024 25.64 °C Sky is clear October 10, 2024 24.96 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.54 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.95 °C Light rain Chennai 29.68 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.82 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.99 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.18 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.23 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on October 3, 2024, is 24.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.88 °C and 26.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 4, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.92 °C and 26.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

