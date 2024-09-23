Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.19 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on September 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 23, 2024, is 27.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.19 °C and 30.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.65 °C and 30.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 23, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 24, 2024
|29.22 °C
|Light rain
|September 25, 2024
|28.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 26, 2024
|26.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 27, 2024
|25.38 °C
|Light rain
|September 28, 2024
|26.05 °C
|Light rain
|September 29, 2024
|25.4 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 30, 2024
|26.3 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
