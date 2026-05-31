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Himachal Pradesh's Kullu witnesses heavy traffic congestion amid tourist influx

Shimla Police on Saturday claimed to have successfully managed an unprecedented influx of vehicles, said an official. 

Published on: May 31, 2026 12:10 pm IST
ANI |
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Amid soaring temperatures, tourists are increasingly heading to hill destinations, leading to a sharp rise in visitor numbers in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

Kullu and Shimla face increasing traffic as tourist season peaks(PTI)

Speaking to ANI, Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Madan Lal Kaushal said tourist footfall has surged significantly over the past few days, with nearly 25,000 to 27,000 small and large vehicles entering the district. To manage the rush and ensure smooth traffic movement, the district police have deployed around 150 police personnel and home guards, including 60 to 70 personnel in Manali alone.

"The tourist influx has increased a lot... 25 to 27,000 big and small vehicles have entered here... Tourists are visiting here peacefully... We have deployed 60 to 70 of our personnel in Manali... The district police has deployed 150 police personnel and home guards... We appeal to the tourists not to overtake," said Kaushal.

Shimla manages traffic movement

"The tourist season is at its peak. During the last 29 days, around 7,80,000 vehicles have entered the region through various entry points. Despite this huge volume of traffic, Shimla Police has managed the situation effectively and there has been no major traffic jam anywhere. Traffic has continued to move smoothly," the officer said.

The ASP attributed the successful traffic management to a combination of strategic planning, increased deployment of traffic personnel and the use of mobile traffic riders.

"Our primary focus has been on increasing the number of traffic riders. Based on our experience, traffic riders are highly effective because they are mobile and can respond quickly to any situation. Their deployment has significantly helped in preventing and resolving traffic congestion," he said.

 
traffic jam kullu shimla
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