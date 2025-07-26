Himachal school teacher arrested for sending obscene messages to student

A government school teacher in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district was on Saturday arrested for allegedly sending obscene messages to a student, police said. The parents of the girl alleged that the teacher has been sending obscene messages to their daughter through her friend for a long time.(Pixaby/Representational Image)

Rajgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police V C Negi said a complaint was lodged online with women police station at Solan by the parents of the girl who alleged that the teacher has been sending obscene messages to their daughter through her friend for a long time.

The complaint was later forwarded to the Rajgarh police and the accused was arrested after registering an FIR under sections of the BNS and POCSO against him for harassing the minor, he said.

The accused teacher will be produced in a local court tomorrow, the DSP said.

In the last two months, six such incidents have been reported in Sirmaur district where teachers have misbehaved with the minor students and police have sent accused teachers behind the bars.