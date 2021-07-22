Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal to reopen schools for higher classes from Aug 2 with strict Covid norms
Himachal to reopen schools for higher classes from Aug 2 with strict Covid norms

Classes 10th, 11th and 12th will reopen from August 2 in strict adherence of Covid-19 norms, while those studying in classes 5 and 8 will be allowed to visit school to clear doubts.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Coaching, tuition and training institutions would further be allowed to function from July 26. (Representative image)

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday decided to reopen schools for classes 10th, 11th and 12th from August 2 in strict adherence of Covid-19 norms. The decision that came amid a steady fall in coronavirus cases in the hill state was taken during a cabinet meeting held under chief minister Jairam Thakur.

It was also decided those studying in classes 5 and 8 would be allowed to visit schools clearing their doubts from August 2, according to inputs by news agency ANI.

Coaching, tuition and training institutions would further be allowed to function from July 26 following all standard operating procedure (SOP) in place with regards to the pandemic.

At present, there are 935 active cases in the state with 115 new infections being recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin of the state health department. The state saw two deaths and 119 recoveries during the same period.

A lot of schools and higher education institutions were reopened for physical classes earlier this year once the pandemic situation had improved, but had to shut again when the second wave of the Covid-19 wave hit the country.

The Himachal Pradesh education department had conducted a two-day inoculation drive from June 22 against Covid-19 for students, teachers and non-teaching staff, including mid-day meal workers, in colleges and schools.

State higher education director Amarjeet K Sharma had said more than 200 vaccination centres have been set up in schools and colleges across the state.

covid-19
