Himachal weather: Heavy rains trigger landslides, roads blocked; IMD issues orange alert

Himachal Pradesh continued to witness the monsoon fury, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an ‘orange’ alert of heavy to very rainfall on Sunday. A ‘yellow’ alert of heavy rainfall has also been issued for Monday. According to the weather department, "heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh for the next two days.

Landslides, roads blocked

Himachal Pradesh received a 71% excess rainfall in July. (HT File)

The heavy rainfall in the hill state has triggered massive landslides and flash floods, causing the closure of over 200 roads so far. On Sunday, National Highway 205 (NH 205) was blocked at Dakesh in the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh due to a landslide. According to reports, two trucks and one light motor vehicle were damaged in the incident.

"NH 205 totally blocked at Dakesh due to a landslide. Two trucks & one LMV were damaged. An alternate route is Darlamod to Beri via Kharsi ( single road)," HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the Shimla police, the Tutikandi-Phagli bypass near Kanlog, Cart Road near Edward School, Mehli-Badagaon-Shoghi highway near Beolia, and Shimla-Mandi NH 205 near Hiranagar have been blocked due to landslides in the area.

On Saturday, the NH-5 at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo in the state's Solan district has been temporarily closed due to landslides. According to officials, the restoration work is underway.

Himachal Pradesh police's advisory

On Saturday, the Himachal Pradesh police issued an advisory to citizens asking them to avoid unessential travel and travel at night. "Due to incessant rains in the state, there are reports of rockslides and landslides. Avoid unessential travel. Also, avoid travelling at night in areas where roads are not proper as the landslides and rockslides are not visible. Stay smart- Stay safe," wrote the police on X.

Damages due to the rain fury

Since the onset of the monsoon in the hilly region on June 24, over 200 people have lost their lives in the state while around 295 people have been injured in rain-triggered landslides and flash floods, reported ANI citing Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi. “As many as 800 houses have also been damaged completely, while another 7500 houses have been partially damaged,” the minister added.

In July, Himachal received over 115% surplus rains - a record high in several decades. In the last 19 years, the state has recorded a rain deficit except in 2005, 2021, and 2022 when it was a surplus but not very significant.

(With inputs from agencies)