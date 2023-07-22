Himachal gets record 115% excess rains this month

Himachal Pradesh received 115% surplus rains in July to date, a record high in several decades, MeT officials said on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh received 115% excess rains in July to date, a record high in several decades, MeT officials said on Saturday. (PTI File Photo)

The state got 354mm of rainfall during this period against a normal of 165mm. “This has happened after many decades that the state has got so much excessive rainfall in 21 days of July,” said Surender Paul, director of the Indian meteorological department’s Shimla centre.

In the last 19 years, the state has recorded a rain deficit except in 2005, 2021 and 2022 when it was surplus but not very significant.

From July 1 to 21, Kinnaur received the highest 274% surplus rains, Kullu 242%, Shimla 222%, Sirmaur 187%, Solan 179%, Bilaspur 135%, Chamba 99%, Hamirpur 82%, Lahaul-Spiti 71%, Mandi 73%, Una 66%, Kangra 41%.

The monsoon activity in the last 24 hours in the state was moderate to high. With 190mm of rainfall, Renukaji in Sirmaur was the wettest place followed by 100mm in Pachhad and 91.4mm in Nahan. Sundernagar got 87.7mm rainfall, Solan 86mm, Rohru 70mm, Dhaulakuan 64.5mm, Manali 63mm, Jubberhatti 38mm, Berthin 36mm, Dalhosue 32mm, Narkanda 31.5mm, Shimla 27.5mm, Sarahan 26mm, Dharamshala 22.3mm and Palampur 22mm.

There is a likelihood of high rainfall in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, and Sirmaur till tomorrow with an orange alert for today. A yellow alert for high rains and thunderstorms has been issued till July 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON