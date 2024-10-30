Shimla, The upcoming 'Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park' at Bankhandi in Kangra district would become India's first zoo to receive certification from the Indian Green Building Council for its sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday. Himachal's Bankhandi to become India's first zoo with IGBC certification: CM Sukhu

The project has officially been registered with the IGBC, focusing on both building and landscape certifications, which will validate the park's adherence to high environmental standards, Sukhu said in a statement issued here.

The certification underscores the state's priority on integrating sustainability into tourism and infrastructure development, the chief minister said, adding that once completed, Durgesh Aranya will not only be a tourist attraction, but also a model for sustainable infrastructure, blending conservation with innovation.

The first phase of the zoological park project will cover an area of 25 hectares with an estimated cost of ₹230 crore. It is slated to be completed by the third quarter of 2025, the statement said.

The entire project with a total outlay of ₹619 crore aims to establish the park as a cornerstone for boosting the tourism sector in Kangra and its nearby districts, Sukhu said.

He also said the state government has secured permission from the Central Zoo Authority to establish 34 animal enclosures within the Van Vaibhav Path and Biodiversity Court of Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park as part of the project's first phase.

This approval enables the creation of spaces to showcase 73 animal species, including Asiatic lion, hog deer, monitor lizard, crocodile, gharial, and various bird species.

A notable feature of the zoo will be a nocturnal house designed to provide a unique view of elusive cat species. The zoo will also have a wetland aviary designed to showcase indigenous bird species in a natural and immersive environment, Sukhu said.

