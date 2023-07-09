Himanta Biswa Sarma attacks Rahul Gandhi for joining farmers: ‘Desire of Prince’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made an unplanned visit to Madina village in Haryana's Sonipat district where he was seen spending time with the farmers in the field. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted a video of the cameraperson capturing the moment of Rahul Gandhi walking in knee-deep water in the agricultural land and took a jibe saying the 'sudden desire of the Prince, and his desperation, to get real is laughable!"

Himanta Biswa Sarma said farmers were heckled to pose as farmers for Rahul Gandhi's photos.

"But in your zeal to get captured by your photo & video team, for God's sake, do not demean the dignity of our Annadatas. The heckling of farmers to pose as a 'farmer' is deplorable Mr Gandhi. Get Real without the Reels," Himanta tweeted.

The official Twitter handle of the BJP posted the same video and called Rahul Gandhi a 'self-engrossed farmer' who planted paddy in front of four-five cameras. "Camerajeevi kisan Rahul Gandhi," the BJP handle tweeted. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate reacted to the camera jibe and wrote: 'Irony declared dead'.

In the footage shared by the BJP leaders a day after Rahul Gandhi's visit, a posse of camera persons can be seen around Rahul Gandhi. They too treaded the water as Rahul Gandhi posed with the farmers.

BJP's CT Ravi called Rahul Gandhi 'publicity jeevi' and said his entire ecosystem can try hard but will not succeed in reinventing the 'Dynast'. "It is laughable to watch Rahul try to prove himself that he cares for the common man when in reality he is trying to fool the masses. Despite being MP of Amethi for almost 15 years, Rahul could not nurture it into a model constituency and was defeated by Smt @smritiirani forcing him to run away to Wayanad. With every such attempt to fool Bharatiyas, @RahulGandhi will end up making a bigger fool of himself," CT Ravi tweeted sharing the same video.

Rahul Gandhi visited the village on Saturday morning and spent around 2.5 hours there. Apart from interacting with the villagers, he tried his hand in paddy sowing and then drove a tractor. He also ate food at the field. Several Congress leaders shared the photos while the Congress MLA from Sonipat's Gohana said he had no information that Rahul Gandhi would be visiting.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi made several public outreach initiatives as he met truck drivers and listened to their problems.

