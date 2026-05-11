...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Himanta Biswa Sarma to take oath as Assam chief minister on May 12

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is retaining his CM seat after the poll win, will be sworn in at 11.40 am on May 12 at the Veterinary College Field at Khanapara. 

Updated on: May 11, 2026 06:24 am IST
By Utpal Parashar
Advertisement

Assam’s governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma as the next chief minister (CM) of the state, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled on May 12.

The development comes hours after Himanta Biswa Sarma met the governor at Lok Bhawan and staked claim to form the next government.(PTI)

The development comes hours after Sarma, being unanimously elected leader of the BJP-led NDA’s legislature party, met the governor at Lok Bhawan and staked claim to form the next government.

A notification issued by the parliamentary affairs department of Assam stated: “In exercise of the powers vested on him under Clause (1) of the Article 164 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Assam is pleased to appoint of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma as the chief minister of Assam.”

It added that Sarma will be sworn in at 11.40 am on May 12 at the Veterinary College Field at Khanapara in Guwahati.

ALSO READ | The Himanta factor behind BJP’s imminent victory in Assam

ALSO READ | What explains the BJP’s Assam victory?

After the process, Nadda told the media, “The process to elect a new legislature party leader is now complete. We received proposals from eight BJP MLAs and one each from AGP and BPF on Sarma’s name, which was seconded by others. Based on that, I officially announce his (Sarma’s) name as the leader of the BJP and NDA allies.”

After his selection as the leader of the BJP and NDA allies, Sarma, accompanied by Nadda, Saini and leaders of the AGP and BPF, met governor Acharya at Lok Bhawan and staked claim to form the next government.

In an X post, Sarma said: “BJP is grateful for the people’s blessings. We will be at the forefront of pro-people governance & facilitating legislation that shall unleash the full potential of Assam. Met Hon’ble Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya ji and staked claim to form the next government.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

assam assam election assam assembly election 2026 himanta biswa sarma
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Himanta Biswa Sarma to take oath as Assam chief minister on May 12
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.