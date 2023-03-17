Himanta Sarma pokes fun after Jairam Ramesh 'tutors' Rahul Gandhi with mic on: 'Sorry for…'

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was apparently prompted by senior party colleague Jairam Ramesh during a press conference, and termed the economist-turned-politician, Congress's “Chief Saboteur”.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh in a conversation during a press briefing at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

Sarma also took a dig at those who believe that Gandhi will emerge as a challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I feel nothing but sorry for the so called secularists and leftists who harbour high hopes, expecting this man to defeat Hon PM @narendramodi ji and become PM,” Sarma tweeted.

“And Jairam seems to be playing the role of Chief Saboteur. Tutoring with mic on … strange,” the Congress turncoat added, sharing a video clip of 26 seconds.

In the transcript of the clip, as shared by Sarma, Gandhi is initially shown saying “unfortunately I am a member of parliament” at which Ramesh, seated to his left, intervenes and purportedly tells Gandhi that “they can make a joke” of it.

Ramesh then asks Gandhi to rephrase it as “unfortunately, for you”. Gandhi then resumes his address with the re-framed sentence.

The press conference clip in New Delhi on Thursday seems to be a new headache for the Congress as Gandhi is already under attacked by the Bharatiya Janata Party for his “democracy under attack” in India remarks in the UK.

He had addressed the press conference after being disallowed from defending himself in the Lok Sabha and said if Indian democracy was functioning, he would be able to say his piece in Parliament, asserting that it is a “test of democracy”.

