India News / Hindi Diwas 2021: How Mahatma Gandhi promoted the language
india news

Hindi Diwas 2021: How Mahatma Gandhi promoted the language

Mahatma Gandhi called Hindi the language of the masses and talked about making Hindi the national language of the nation.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Before joining the freedom movement, Gandhiji travelled all across India and found that Hindi is the only language that can connect the whole country.(Getty Images)

Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day is observed across the country every year on September 14 and its main objective is to preserve and maintain this language. Mahatma Gandhi called Hindi the language of the masses and talked about making Hindi the national language of the nation. “Using Hindi in national practice is necessary for the progress of the country," he said.

Role of Mahatma Gandhi in promoting Hindi

When Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi came to India from South Africa in 1915, his first movement started from Champaran in Bihar. When Gandhi went to Champaran, the biggest problem he faced was the language. Some local colleagues helped him in this matter, but Gandhi himself learned Hindi very diligently.

Before joining the freedom movement, Gandhiji travelled all across India and found that Hindi is the only language that can connect the whole country. That is why he talked about making Hindi the national language and linked the entire national movement with it. After Independence, a foreign journalist asked him to give a message to the world. To that, Gandhi said that the entire world does not know English.

Gandhi's association with Hindi

Gandhi's relationship with Hindi writers and poets also remained very close. Poet Premchand admitted that his association with Hindi and the national movement was possible only because of Gandhi. The Hindi that Gandhi used to write and speak was not called Hindi, but Hindustani. It was different from the Sanskritised Hindi of that time. It was simple Hindi, which Gandhi used as a communication language.

Gandhi also brought out several newspapers in Hindi, English and Gujarati languages. He brought out two newspapers in Hindi - Navjeevan and Harijan Sevak. Gandhiji preferred to answer most of his letters in Hindi only.

