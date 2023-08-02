Hindu groups hold protests in Delhi; police say no permission, tighten security

Hindu groups held demonstrations in parts of the Capital on Wednesday over the communal violence in neighbouring Haryana even as police said that no permission was given for them and tightened security in Delhi.

The protests were held as a Bajrang Dal functionary injured in Nuh two days earlier succumbed to his injuries, taking the toll from the violence to six.

Delhi Police’s special commissioner (law and order zone-1) Dependra Pathak said that no permission was given to Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) for holding protests happening across Delhi. “The protesters have been asked not to disturb traffic or the public order. They have been contained on roadsides. Senior police officers, including deputy commissioners of police of all districts, are on the streets to monitor the situation. Nobody will be allowed to disturb law and order and peace.”

Bajrang Dal members held a demonstration near Delhi’s Nirman Vihar metro station as the organisation along with VHP planned protests and rallies at 21 places in the Capital. They also attempted to protest near Nangloi Chowk but police prevented them from doing so. VHP and Bajrang Dal members gathered at Ghonda Chowk in Shahdara and raised slogans against the Nuh violence.

“Some 200 VHP supporters gathered to protest near Nangloi Chowk. Since they had no permission, we did not allow them to stage any demonstration,” said Sagar Preet Hooda, special police commissioner (law and order).

He added all top police officers have been asked to keep a constant vigil in their areas. “No disturbance in traffic and law and order will be tolerated.”

Delhi Police’s public relations officer Suman Nalwa cited the violence in Haryana and said solid security arrangements have been put in place in all sensitive areas. “Wherever required, additional police forces have also been deployed,” she said. She added police will sternly deal with attempts to harm security and communal amity.

The violence spread to Gurugram on Tuesday as mobs set fire to and vandalised dozens of establishments. Clashes first erupted on Monday when Hindu and Muslim groups clashed during Bajrang Dal and VHP’s Shobha Yatra in Nuh. Two home guards were killed and over 200 people were injured in the violence that followed.

A police officer said the trigger for the violence was videos suggesting that Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who has been on the run after his alleged involvement in the killing of two Muslim cattle traders in February, will be part of an annual religious procession in Nuh but did not turn up.

A cleric was killed when a mosque was attacked in Gurugram’s Sector 57. Mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh, Manesar, and Pataudi. Prohibitory orders were under effect in Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram districts.

