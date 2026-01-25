Hindu man burnt to death in Bangladesh's Narsingdi, CCTV shows suspect near site

A 25-year-old Hindu man, Chanchal Bhowmik, was burned to death on Friday night in Narsingdi, Bangladesh. He was asleep in a garage when the fire broke out, authorities said. Hindu youth burnt to death in Bangladesh (File photo/AFP)

Narsingdi Police Superintendent Abdullah Al Faruque told news agency ANI that CCTV footage from the scene indicates suspicious activity.

“We have collected footage from the CCTV cameras and observed that there is a scene showing a person moving around. We are investigating whether the fire was caused by some external factor or by an electrical fault,” he said.

Fire started inside shop The Narsingdi Police Superintendent further added that the blaze originated inside the shop where Bhowmik was sleeping. The fire service reportedly broke open the shutter to attempt a rescue, but it was too late. Bhowmik’s body was found charred.

“We are still investigating everything, and so far, no one has been arrested,” SP Faruque added.

Authorities are examining whether the fire was caused by an electrical fault or an “external factor.” As of Sunday, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Minority security concerns Bangladesh continues to face a volatile security environment ahead of national elections scheduled for February 12, 2026. With a ban on the Awami League and rising communal tensions, the safety of religious minorities has become a growing international concern.

Official records reveal that minority communities in Bangladesh faced a significant number of incidents last year amid a challenging law-and-order environment.

According to police data shared by chief advisor Mohammad Yunus earlier this month, 645 such incidents were reported across the country in 2025.

“The findings show that 71 incidents were identified as having communal elements, while 574 incidents were assessed as non-communal in nature,” the Chief Adviser said in a statement posted on X.