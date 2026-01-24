'Torture, sex assault': Sheikh Hasina's fiery first public address in India tears into Bangladesh govt | Top quotes

In her first public address from India, exiled former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday called on citizens to rise up against the interim administration headed by Muhammad Yunus, saying that it is incapable of delivering free and fair elections. (FILES) A Bangladesh court on November 17 sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity. Hasina, 78, defied court orders that she return from India to attend her trial (AFP) (HT_PRINT)

Bangladesh's general election are scheduled for February 12, and Hasina party - the Awami League - has been barred from contesting.

In the address, delivered less than three weeks before Bangladesh's general election, Hasina also appealed for an end to violence and disorder in the country and demanded an "ironclad guarantee" to protect religious minorities, women, and vulnerable communities, HT reported earlier.

Hasina further urged the United Nations to carry out a "new and truly impartial investigation" into developments following the collapse of her government.

Sheikh Hasina's fiery address The Awami League chief, who has been living in self-imposed exile in India since fleeing Bangladesh amid widespread student-led protests in August 2024, made the remarks through a pre-recorded audio message.

The recording was played at an event titled "Save democracy in Bangladesh" at the Foreign Correspondents Club. Her address came a day after election campaigning began in Bangladesh, an election from which the Awami League has been barred.

Here are some key quotes from Hasina's address:

-Labeling Yunus a "corrupt, power-hungry traitor" and accusing him of participating in a plot to remove her from office, Hasina declared:

-“In this grave hour, the entire nation must rise united and galvanised by the spirit of our great Liberation War.”

-"To overthrow the foreign-serving puppet regime of this national enemy at any cost, the brave sons and daughters of Bangladesh must defend and restore the Constitution written in the blood of martyrs, reclaim our independence, safeguard our sovereignty, and revive our democracy."

-Echoing themes from several recent speeches delivered to Awami League supporters abroad, Hasina recalled the party's role in the 1971 Liberation War and appealed to democratic, progressive, and non-communal forces to work toward a welfare-based democratic state while confronting what she described as the "treacherous designs of the murderous fascist and his collaborators".