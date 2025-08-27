Hindu Rashtra is egalitarian, no Hindu vs others: RSS chief

A Hindu Rashtra cannot be defined using the parameters of the western concept of a nation state, it has nothing to do with politics or power, but is egalitarian and does not differentiate on the basis of religion or language, Rashatriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the gathering during an event to mark 100 years of RSS at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)

He also emphasized the Sangh’s independent identity, and separation from the government, claiming that while discussions are held on “Achar, Vichar, Sanskar” (conduct, ideology and values) it does not impose its view on anyone. Bhagwat did not name any organisation, but it is believed that the reference was to reiterate the agency and independence of the BJP. Although the Sangh maintains a distance from electoral politics, it is seen as the ideological bedrock of the BJP and is believed to play a key role in the party’s political strategy, policy making and organisational appointments.

Bhagwat who was speaking in the opening day of a three-day lecture series ‘New Horizons’ organised by the Sangh as part of its centenary celebration also reiterated that the RSS, which has overcome “challenges and false allegations” in its journey, was not formed in reaction or opposition to anyone.

“Sangh was not a party to any protest or opposition... when someone asked Guruji (MS Golwalkar; the man who built the organisation) why a Sangh Shakha was needed in areas with no Muslims or Christians, he said a Hindu Samaj and a Shakha would exist even if there were no Muslims anywhere in the world,” Bhagwat said.

“We do not believe in unity from uniformity... There is no Hindu versus others. Inclusivity has no outer limit. We can have mathed (differences of opinion) not manbhed (discord). Even those who oppose us are our own,” he added.

Bhagwat said the DNA of people living in India for the past 40,000 years is “one.”

The RSS, which is the ideological fount of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is criticised by its opponents for projecting India as a Hindu Rashtra or a Hindu majority state, which the Sangh vehemently denies

Laying out the foundational values of the RSS, Bhagwat said, the motive is to make India a global leader, and the time has come to turn inwards and revert to the roots and traditions as explained by spiritual leaders such as Dayanand Saraswati and Swami Vivekananda.

At a time when the RSS and its political arm, the BJP are accused of fostering polarisation and attempting to consolidate the Hindu vote bank for electoral gains, Bhagwat said the Sangh’s message is to accept the other forms of faith.

“Do not try to change others and have faith in your own... Accept the other, do not insult them. Do not fight over the way (of prayer)... those who follow this are Hindus,” he said.

Referring to the past when “India was flourishing, prosperous and protected from all sides”, Bhagwat said the “struggle for existence and survival of the fittest did not apply for India”.

“We had patience, there was abundance and there was no reason to fight,” he said

Urging all citizens to come together for the country’s good, he quoted the axiom,

“Coming together is the beginning, staying together is progress and working together is success.” He also asked everyone to step up and do their bit for the country. “The Sangh is not here to claim credit for anything...How long will Shivaji and Lord Ram come for rescuing... we cannot give the license or the contract to leaders or parties. We all have to take responsibility for the country.”

Speaking on the way ahead for the Sangh, Bhagwat said, the organisation grew in the wake of grave challenges, false accusations and “without men, money and ammunition”. The Sangh was banned thrice, first in 1948 when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated, then in 1975 during the Emergency and in 1992 when the Babri Masjid was demolished.

The lecture series which is being organised with an eye on expanding the Sangh’s outreach was attended by several union ministers including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Anupriya Patel, diplomats from several countries, former CEC SY Quereshi, academics, doctors and political leaders.

Bhagwat said a similar exercise was conducted in 2018, when the Sangh felt that discussion about it should not be based on perceptions but facts.”It is not our job to convince people, but to present facts and let them take their own call,” he said.