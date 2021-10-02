'Hindu Rashtra': Paramhans Acharya to take Jal Samadhi by immersing nose in bottled Sarayu water

Seet Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj had urged the Centre to declare India as a 'Hindu Rashtra' by October 2 and said that he would take Jal Samadhi in the Saryu river if his demands are not met. Reports said the UP government put Paramhans Acharya under house arrest to stop him from going to the Sarayu, but according to a video that is now viral, the seer will now take Jal Samadhi by immersing his nose in the Sarayu water that he had already arranged for, he said showing a white water can in the video. Jal Samadhi is choosing to end life by immersing in water.

"I earlier announced to take Jal Samadhi if India is not declared as Hindu Rashtra by October 2. Now the administration has put me under house arrest. But even under house arrest, I will take Jal samadhi as I have brought Sarayu water. Let's see. God willing, I will be successful because the country comes before life. India will be saved only after it's declared a Hindu Rashtra," he said.

On September 28, Paramhans Acharya Maharaj demanded that apart from declaring Hindu Rashtra, the Centre should also terminate the nationality of Muslims and Christians.

Earlier, Paramhans Acharya Maharaj took a 15-day long fast with the same demand and had also wanted to self-immolate in a pyre. On both occasions, he was prevented after the intervention of the administration.

On Friday, Paramhans Acharya held a "Hindu Sanatan Dharm" meeting where the representatives from 29 states came together for a discussion on 'Hindu Rashtra'. "Once I take 'Jal Samadhi', my followers will continue to become my voice, they will continue their demand and struggle until India is declared to be Hindu Rashtra," he said after the meeting.