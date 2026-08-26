HT Morning News Brief: Mamdani on RSS rally, Yash's return after 4 years – top stories to start your day

From the Supreme Court's stand on the alleged use of force during the July 20 protests in Delhi to a couple's 75-hour drain vigil for their son ending in heartbreak; from security for the CJP's September 5 march to BJP possibly going solo in Punjab; from former CDS Gen Anil Chauhan (retd)’s remarks that Indian forces "did not target" Pakistan's Kirana Hills during Operation Sindoor to New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s reservation to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s event; and from Kriti Sanon's sharp clapback to trolls, Jadeja's 22-review losing streak to 'Rocking Star' Yash’s return with ‘Toxic’ after four years — here's your quick morning briefing.

Let July 20 probe into Delhi protest kick off: Supreme Court on plea to widen remit

New York mayor Zohran Mamdani. (Reuters)

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The Supreme Court on Tuesday said a five-member panel, headed by former judge Justice R Subhash Reddy, should be allowed to independently probe allegations of excessive force during the July 20 Delhi protest — even as petitioners sought its reconstitution and a wider inquiry into Amit Shah and other senior officials' alleged role. Click here for details.

'In deep opposition to, but...': Zohran Mamdani on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s upcoming rally in New York

Ahead of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s rally in New York City this week, mayor Zohran Mamdani said that it was “incredibly troubling” to see the rise of a movement in India that was based on what he called an “exclusionary vision”. Click here to know more.

India didn't target Kirana Hills during Operation Sindoor: Ex-CDS

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Deep Dive What is the Supreme Court's role in the investigation of the July 20 Delhi protest? The Supreme Court has constituted a five-member high-powered inquiry committee to independently investigate allegations of excessive police force used during the July 20 Delhi protest. Why are petitioners seeking a reconstitution of the committee investigating the July 20 protest? Petitioners are requesting a reconstitution of the committee due to concerns about its composition and the lack of specialized experience among its members for investigating excessive use of police force. How is the Delhi Police preparing for the upcoming protest by the Cockroach Janta Party? The Delhi Police is assessing crowd size, monitoring organizers, and preparing for potential paramilitary deployment ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed protest on September 5.

{{^usCountry}} Former CDS Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) on Tuesday said the Indian forces during Operation Sindoor "did not target" Pakistan's Kirana Hills, which reportedly has a nuclear facility, and that a lot of loitering munitions were sent at Sargodha, and one of those might have come down after losing its running capacity and hit a hill. Click here to read more. Chasing a kite, losing a son: Delhi's uncovered drain claims another life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former CDS Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) on Tuesday said the Indian forces during Operation Sindoor "did not target" Pakistan's Kirana Hills, which reportedly has a nuclear facility, and that a lot of loitering munitions were sent at Sargodha, and one of those might have come down after losing its running capacity and hit a hill. Click here to read more. Chasing a kite, losing a son: Delhi's uncovered drain claims another life {{/usCountry}}

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For 75 hours, Avadesh Kumar and Anita Devi waited by an open drain in Jasola — through rain, sun, hunger, thirst — hoping their 15-year-old son Mithun, who'd fallen in while chasing a kite, would be found alive. On Tuesday, that hope ended: his body was recovered 500m downstream, below the Shaheen Bagh Metro station. Click here to read more.

No request yet for CJP's India Gate protest on September 5, will push for venue change: Police

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Delhi Police has begun security arrangements for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed September 5 march from India Gate to the Delhi Police headquarters, even as a senior officer said Tuesday the group is yet to seek permission. The 2.5-km march will include families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, alleged police brutality victims, and students and youth invited from across the country. Read full report here.

“When will we stop telling women…”: Kriti Sanon to trolls over Raksha Bandhan ad

When will we stop telling women what to wear, actor Kriti Sanon asked on Tuesday after finding herself in the crosshairs of controversy over a Rakhi ad that had fellow actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut terming her outfit "intentionally creepy" and others saying it was "vulgar". Click here to read more.

BJP signals solo Punjab fight, but some eye SAD tie-up

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Senior BJP leaders have publicly said the party will contest early next year's Punjab elections alone. But state leaders told HT the door may still be open to former ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), with at least two confirming alliance talks are ongoing. Click here to know more.

22 reviews, zero overturns: Jadeja's extraordinary DRS horror show stretches beyond three years

Ravindra Jadeja spent much of Tuesday doing what he has done for more than a decade in Test cricket: making batters uncomfortable and eventually finding a way through. But tucked away inside another productive day with the ball in Colombo was a remarkable sequence involving something at which the veteran spinner has been considerably less successful. Read more here.

Yash returns to the gangster genre four years after KGF's blockbuster run

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Rocking Star' Yash returns today after four years — his first release since the blockbuster KGF franchise — with Toxic, back in familiar gangster-drama territory. The film blends high-octane action with deeper emotional undercurrents, weaving together themes of love, power, betrayal, and redemption. Follow live updates on the release here.