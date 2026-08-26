No request yet for CJP's India Gate protest on Sept 5, will push for venue change: Police

The Delhi Police has begun making security arrangements ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed September 5 march, citing security and traffic concerns, even as a senior officer on Tuesday said the group is yet to seek permission for the protest. The CJP is scheduled to hold a protest at India Gate. (PTI)

On Monday, the CJP announced a peaceful protest march from India Gate to the Delhi police headquarters on Jai Singh Road, alleging that the Centre failed to honour commitments made to the young protesters when the stir at Jantar Mantar was called off last month. The 2.5-km march will see the families of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants who died by suicide and victims of alleged police brutality take part. Students, youth organisations and young citizens from across the country have been invited to participate in the event.

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Delhi Police says no permission sought Police had earlier said that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita are already in force in the New Delhi district area where India Gate is located, and that protests and marches are only allowed near Jantar Mantar with prior permission.

“The department has not received any request for any march or protest from their side,” said deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma.

A CJP spokesperson said they will be informing the Delhi Police about the protest in the coming days.

An officer asking not to be named said, “There is absolutely no possibility that this protest is legal. India Gate is not a designated site and also huge crowds there will lead to major law and order as well as traffic violations. Also, we do not allow marches in New Delhi due to security issues.”

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Police have now started “chalking out” plans to ensure “nobody” is allowed at India Gate, said one officer, asking not to be named. Two officers told HT that senior police officers, including joint commissioner of police (New Delhi) Nupur Prasad and officers of the New Delhi district, held meetings on Tuesday to assess the proposed protest and maintain security in the area.

Prasad did not respond to HT’s requests for comment.