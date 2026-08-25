Shehzad Poonawalla calls CJP 'bunch of fraudiyaas' over Abhijeet Dipke's best CM picks
Shehzad Poonawalla, who recently resigned from the BJP, said in a video on X that the CJP loves CMs who are “rejected” by the public.
Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday attacked the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke for naming MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan and Arvind Kejriwal as the best CMs in India, calling the outfit a “bunch of fraudiyaas” and pointing out that the public of their states rejected the CMs named by Dipke.
Poonawalla, who recently resigned from the BJP, said in a video on X that the CJP loves CMs who are “rejected” by the public.
“These three are those CMs who were rejected by the public of their state. So CJP likes those CMs who were rejected by the public. Janta should be removed from the Cockroach Janta Party; it should be just ‘Cockroach Party because the public (janta) took some other decision,” he said in the video.
Poonawalla highlighted the increase in Tamil Nadu's public debt under Stalin, COVID-19 deaths in Kerala under Vijayan, and liquor vends under Kejriwal to support his argument.
What Abhijeet Dipke said
Speaking at an event on a TV channel, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke named MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu, Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, and Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi as the best chief ministers in India, according to him.
Asked to name the best CM in the country, Dipke said there were many who had done good work.
“MK Stalin did well for the Tamil Nadu economy, and Pinarayi Vijayan worked well in the healthcare sector in Kerala. Arvind Kejriwal did good work regarding schools and education in Delhi,” Dipke said.
Stalin and the DMK government were replaced in Tamil Nadu by C. Joseph Vijay and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in May after the DMK lost the assembly election. Stalin lost his own seat.
In the Kerala assembly elections held along with those in Tamil Nadu, Congress stormed back to power after a 10-year hiatus, with VD Satheeshan replacing the Left Front’s Pinarayi Vijayan.
Rekha Gupta became the chief minister of Delhi after the BJP won the assembly election in the national capital for the first time in 27 years in February last year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivam Pratap Singh
Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.Read More