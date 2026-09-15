Indian teams in Uzbekistan for Chess Olympiad 2026 wait 5 hours for hotel rooms

India’s defending champions faced an unexpected start to the 2026 Chess Olympiad after the men’s and women’s teams were kept waiting for around five hours for hotel room allotments following their arrival in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Tuesday. Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan, captain of the Indian men’s team, and GM Vidit Gujrathi took to social media to raise concerns over the delay. (X@srinathchess)

The Indian contingents travelled to the Uzbek city for the FIDE tournament, which is scheduled to take place from September 16 to 27. However, the players were unable to settle into their accommodation immediately after reaching the city.

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A member of the travelling squad confirmed that the rooms were eventually allotted to the players.

"All the players have settled into their rooms now. But it was an unpleasant experience," said a member of the travelling squad.

Srinath, Vidit voice frustration Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan, captain of the Indian men’s team, and GM Vidit Gujrathi took to social media to raise concerns over the delay.

"Having a terrible experience at the @FIDE_chess 2026 Olympiad. The team landed 5 hours ago at Samarkand airport. The team still haven't been allotted rooms, with absolutely no clarity on when it'll be allotted," Srinath posted on X.