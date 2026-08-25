CJP expands organisational footprint with appointments across 3 zones
The party said the appointments were aimed at strengthening its organisational structure and expanding its activities across the country.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has expanded its organisational structure with a fresh set of appointments across its national and zonal teams, bringing several new faces into key party roles.
The appointments include five joint secretaries, two national spokespersons and members of coordination committees for the North, West and East zones.
The latest organisational exercise gives the party a wider network of representatives across three regions as it seeks to strengthen its presence and expand its activities.
The North Zone Coordination Committee has 17 members, while 11 members have been appointed to the West Zone panel and 16 to the East Zone committee.
At the national level, Rekha Sharma, Akshay Shinde, Prem Aakash, Anam Uzzama and Balakrishna Shukla have been appointed joint secretaries. Sudhir Sangwan and Siddhant Bhardwaj have been named national spokespersons.
The North Zone committee includes Aadesh Pradhan Gurjar, Azad Mohit, Mohd. Farhan Khan, Vishesh Karnwal, Ujjwal Pandey, Pooja Saini, Aftab Singh Virk, Arshdeep Singh Kochar, Zahid Ahmed Male, Mehvish Ali, Shreshth Singh Khera, Ajay Deshwal, Dr Vivek Sangwan, Mukesh Allrounder, Ram Jhakhad, Harsh Kartikey Singh and Advocate Aarushi Ghai.
The West Zone committee comprises Dr Nitin Dighe, Adv. Jaisingh Shere, Durgesh Kuhike, Nilakshi Wankhede, Sarosh Shaikh, Ashutosh Sharma, Rohit Patel, Aniket Shivhare, Ram Patel, Ved Trivedi and Pritesh Chawda.
The East Zone committee includes Sheikh Maruf Uddin, Dedipya Ganguly, Sheikh Abdul Hafiz, Parkarti Sahu, Rakesh Ranjan Samal, Swapnil Mishra, Ashutosh Ranjan, Khushbu Wahab Choudhary, Mayank Pandey, Satish Yadav, Aslam Khan, Rasika Khare, Sachin Bharwal, Kritika Kashyap, Mohan Yadav and Raman Deep.
Announcing the appointments, the CJP said the move was aimed at building “a stronger and more active organisation across the country”.
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