‘His intelligence has failed’: Chouhan blasts Digvijay Singh over Pulwama tweet

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday hit out at veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh over his tweet on the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, alleging that the former CM “speaks Pakistan's language”. Paying tribute to the fallen CRPF jawans, Digivijay Singh claimed in a tweet that the terror attack on their convoy in 2019 was a result of “blatant intelligence failure”.

“Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs who died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama,” Singh tweeted. “I hope all the Martyred Families have been suitably rehabilitated.”

More than 40 soldiers made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on this day in the year 2019. In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot.

Reacting to the Congress leader's tweet, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “I think Digvijayji's intelligence has failed, it is his failure. He insults the country's Army and speaks the language of Pakistan. He tries to demoralise the Army,” Chouhan told reporters.

Seeking a reply from former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi on this issue, Chouhan said an investigation is needed to find out who “sowed the seeds" in Digvijay Singh's mind to “speak against the country and the Army.”

“It is Digvijaya Singh who should be probed – who sows seeds to speak against nation and Army in his brain?” the chief minister added.

Chouhan further stated that the Congress's “DNA should be examined” as the party walks with those who "talk about breaking India.”

“Leader of a party questions the patriotism and valour of armed forces and speaks Pakistan's language. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should answer this.”

This is not the first time Digvijaya Singh has raised questions about the Pulwama attack. Last month, Singh had alleged the BJP-led central government gave no proof of the retaliatory attack. The Congress and Rahul Gandhi had, however, distanced themselves from Singh's remarks on the previous occasion.

