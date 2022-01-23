Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'His sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian': Tributes pour in on Netaji's 125th birth anniversary
'His sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian': Tributes pour in on Netaji's 125th birth anniversary

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a hologram statue of Netaji at the India Gate. It will remain there till the time the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed.
Last year, the Centre announced that January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas.
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 09:53 AM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior ministers on Sunday remembered Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. "India gratefully pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The daring steps that he took to fulfill his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India — Azad Hind — make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian," the President's office tweeted.

Paying tributes to the iconic freedom fighter, the Prime Minister said, "Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation." "I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti," he tweeted.

Union minister for home affairs Amit Shah also remembered Netaji for his "unparalleled struggle" for the motherland. "He shook the foundation of foreign rule by organising the youth with his extraordinary patriotism, indomitable courage and stunning speech. His unparalleled sacrifice, tenacity and struggle for the motherland will always guide the country," he said.

"I bow to the great leader of independence Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, " the home minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the central government that Netaji's birthday should "be declared a national holiday to allow the country to pay homage to the national leader.

The central government has already declared Netaji's birth anniversary as "Parakram Diwas," a day of valour. To honour the leader, the government decided to start the Republic Day celebrations from January 23.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a hologram statue of Netaji at the India Gate. It will remain there till the time the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed.

netaji subhas chandra bose birth anniversary narendra modi ram nath kovind amit shah
