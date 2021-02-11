‘His views relevant even today’: PM Modi pays tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed workers of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the 53rd death anniversary of party ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Speaking at the ‘Samarpan Diwas’ programme in Upadhyaya’s memory, PM Modi said that Upadhyaya’s views are relevant even today.

“Deendayal Upadhyaya ji was like the head of this vast family of ours. He continuously gave inspiration to our family. All of you have read his works and have achieved success in your lives by following his principles,” PM Modi said. He added that Upadhyay’s works feel fresh even today, further saying that the more one follows the right-wing ideologue’s works, the more points of view he comes across.

“Today, Upadhyaya ji’s views are as relevant as they were during his days. In fact, they will continue to be relevant in the coming time as well,” the Prime Minister said. He added that Upadhyaya’s views will be relevant whenever there is a question on the welfare of humanity. Quoting a Sanskrit shloka, PM Modi said, “Through power, one can get only limited respect. One will get respect only if he is actually influential. However, a wise person is respected everywhere. Deendayal ji was a living example of this.”

Upadhyaya, he further remarked, is also an example of how a political leader should conduct himself in social life. PM Modi further explained how several of Upadhyaya’s views are in line with various policies of the central government.

Born on September 25, 1916, in Mathura, Deendayal Upadhyaya, was a leader of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, a forerunner to what is the present BJP. Besides PM Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda was present at the ‘Samarpan Diwas’ event. Union home minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, paid his tributes to Upadhyaya in Guwahati, Assam.