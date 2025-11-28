History-sheeter beaten to death in MP's Sagar; video of assault goes viral

A 39-year-old history-sheeter was beaten to death allegedly by a group of men in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, with a video of the assault going viral on social media on Friday. Mob thrashes 39-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh, dies a day later(AFP)

The incident took place in Lajpatpur area, Kotwali station house officer (SHO) Manish Singal told PTI.

The family of deceased Sushil Chaube said he was beaten up by a mob with sticks on the night of November 25

“He was rushed to a hospital on November 26, where he died the next day. His family approached police after he died. We did not know about the incident earlier,” SHO Singal said.

"We are investigating the person who shot the video. As per doctors, Chaube had only one injury mark on a hand, which can't cause death. We are waiting for the post-mortem report to register an FIR. We have picked up for questioning some persons named by the deceased's kin," the official added.

Chaube was listed as a "monitored offender" at Kotwali and Gopalganj police stations and had around 30 cases registered against his name, including for offences like robbery and assault, Singal said.

The video shows around 15 men beating Chaube with sticks and shouting instructions about breaking his legs, while others can be heard demanding that he be dragged. Chaube's elder brother Sudhir Chaube named some of the accused and sought strict action against them.