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HIV+ Bhopal man, arrested for murder, claims he forcibly sodomised 50 people: Cop

The suspect said he had evaded law enforcement for so long because his victims, whom he targeted late at night on Bhopal’s streets, never filed police complaints against him.

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 08:16 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
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A 28-year-old man, arrested on Thursday for allegedly sodomising and killing a factory worker, has claimed he forced nearly 50 people into having sex with him over the last few years despite being HIV-positive, Madhya Pradesh Police said.

The man, arrested on Thursday, claimed he forced nearly 50 people into having sex with him over the last few years despite being HIV-positive

According to investigators, the suspect said he had evaded law enforcement for so long because his victims, whom he targeted late at night on Bhopal’s streets, never filed police complaints against him.

The worker’s body was found on May 24. “Police found the dead body of a man who used to work in a factory at Mandideep,” Katara Hills police station Town Inspector Sunil Dubey said.

“We were treating it as a murder case, but during interrogation, the accused informed us that he had repeatedly sodomised the deceased on the pretext of helping him find a good hotel. When the deceased threatened to file a police complaint, he hit him three times with a stone and killed him. He took the deceased’s mobile phone and sold it to another person,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

murder case
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