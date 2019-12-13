e-paper
HIV positive man in Odisha sets himself afire

Odisha has registered 49,661 HIV positive cases from 2005 to October 2019 and 30,914 of those patients are on anti-retroviral therapy (ART).

india Updated: Dec 13, 2019 23:56 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Last year a HIV positive youth in Odisha had hanged himself after he was allegedly denied treatment by a government hospital
Last year a HIV positive youth in Odisha had hanged himself after he was allegedly denied treatment by a government hospital
         

A 40-year-old HIV infected youth in Odisha’s tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district died at a hospital on Friday, a day after he set himself afire.

Rabindra Tamudia of Sunaposhi village under Tiring police station limits of Mayurbhanj district was diagnosed with HIV four years ago and was depressed for quite some time, said locals. Tamudia lived alone and did odd jobs to make a living after his parents’ death.

“On Thursday afternoon he poured kerosene on his body and set himself afire,” said Mayurbhanj SP Smith Parmar.

He was rushed to the Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital with 90 % burns, where he succumbed to his injuries, added Parmar.

Last year, a 28-year-old HIV positive man from the Keonjhar district had hanged himself after he was allegedly denied treatment by a government hospital.

The man had suffered fractures in his leg and hand in a motorcycle accident in January last year and was allegedly refused a surgery at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack citing his HIV positive status.

Odisha has registered 49,661 HIV positive cases from 2005 to October 2019 and 30,914 of those patients are on anti-retroviral therapy (ART). Last year 4,249 persons were detected with the virus and 3,198 HIV cases have been reported till October this year.

Ganjam topped the list of districts with highest HIV positive cases of 15,738.

