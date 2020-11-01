e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hizbul Muhajideen chief commander Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Rangreth; police laud ‘huge success’

Hizbul Muhajideen chief commander Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Rangreth; police laud ‘huge success’

Dr Saifullah was nominated as the new Hizb chief after Riyaz Naikoo was killed in an encounter in Pulwama.

india Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 17:05 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Sriagar
Security personnel stand guard during the encounter with militants, at Mouchwa on the outskirts of Srinagar, Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Security personnel stand guard during the encounter with militants, at Mouchwa on the outskirts of Srinagar, Wednesday, October 28, 2020. (PTI)
         

Hizbul Muhajideen chief commander Dr Saifullah was killed during a gunfight in Rangreth area on Sunday, said police. One militant was also captured alive during the operation that was launched in the morning on a specific information, police said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range Vijay Kumar said that they had got an information that some militants who had come for south Kashmir are hiding in the area in Rangreth. “A joint operation was launched by Police, CRPF and later Army also joined,” he said.

Kumar said that one militant was killed and another captured alive during the encounter. “Our sources have told us that the militant killed in the operation is Hizbul Mujahideen chief commander, Dr Saifullah.” He said that they are waiting for the family members of Hizb chief to identify the body.

Kumar termed the killing of Saifullah a ‘big success’ for the security forces. “He is the second Hizb chief killed in the operation this year. Earlier in May, Riyaz Naikoo who was operational commander was also killed in an encounter in Pulwama and then Dr Saifullah was nominated as the new Hizb chief. For security forces, this is a big success.”

tags
top news
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
Hizbul Muhajideen chief commander Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen chief commander Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
CSK vs KXIP Live: Deepak Hooda keeps KXIP going in Abu Dhabi
CSK vs KXIP Live: Deepak Hooda keeps KXIP going in Abu Dhabi
Nitish Kumar govt is anti-woman, Congress ups ante in Bihar
Nitish Kumar govt is anti-woman, Congress ups ante in Bihar
‘Lantern raj vs LED bulb’: PM Modi takes on Opposition in Motihari rally
‘Lantern raj vs LED bulb’: PM Modi takes on Opposition in Motihari rally
Pune receives decade’s highest rainfall in Oct 2020
Pune receives decade’s highest rainfall in Oct 2020
Big cat recaptured 24 hours after it escaped from cage in Kerala
Big cat recaptured 24 hours after it escaped from cage in Kerala
‘Pandemic offers opportunity to make changes for green growth’: Finland envoy
‘Pandemic offers opportunity to make changes for green growth’: Finland envoy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In