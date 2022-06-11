Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter: Police

Published on Jun 11, 2022 11:32 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar

A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, even as another gunfight broke out in Pulwama, police said.

Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Khandipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces.

In the exchange of fire, one terrorists was killed, the official said, adding the deceased belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, the official said.

The gun fight broke out in Drabgam area of the district, they said.

The exchange of firing was going on and there were no reports of any casualty on either side, they added.

