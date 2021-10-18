Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Amit Shah to meet police chiefs of all states, UTs to discuss overall security
india news

Amit Shah to meet police chiefs of all states, UTs to discuss overall security

Apart from the director generals of police (DGPs) of states/UTs or their representatives, chiefs of central paramilitary forces and central intelligence agencies are also expected to take part in the meeting
Last month, Amit Shah had taken a review meeting with the chief ministers of states affected with Left Wing Extremism. (PTI Photo/File)
Updated on Oct 18, 2021 01:58 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Union home minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with the police chiefs of all the states and union territories on Monday to discuss overall security situation in the country as well as other policing, coordination and law and order issues, people familiar with the development said.

The meeting is likely to be held around 2 pm and may go on till late evening as an overall review of security will be done, people cited above said.

Apart from the director generals of police (DGPs) of states/UTs or their representatives, chiefs of central paramilitary forces and central intelligence agencies are also expected to take part in the meeting.

Also Read: Bihar leaders condemn civilian killings in J-K, demand strong action from Centre

Officials cited above said attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, terror activities in the valley and other parts of the country and efforts by Pakistan backed outfits to disturb peace will also be discussed. Several non-locals have been killed in the past two weeks in Jammu and Kashmir by The Resistance Front (TRF) - an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), causing a major worry for the security agencies.

RELATED STORIES

Last month, Shah had taken a review meeting with the chief ministers of states affected with Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mob in Bangladesh torches over 60 houses of Hindu community over Facebook post

Farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Amritsar railway routes at Karnal

Nadda addresses BJP office-bearers' meeting, stresses on need to stay relevant

Delhi reports first death due to dengue, 723 total cases this year
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP