Holi 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic | In Photos

Even with the Covid-19 cases in the country resurging, many people across states were seen on roads to mark the Holi celebrations on Monday.

Despite restrictions on mass gatherings as India’s Covid-19 tally has gone up to 12 million, devotees were seen in large numbers at the Banke Bihari Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan, according to news agency ANI. On Sunday too, though low-key than previous years, people gathered in huge numbers for 'Holika Dahan', a ritual that symbolises the victory of good over evil.

Several political leaders and actors also took to social media sites to extend Holi greetings. While requesting citizens to ensure safe festival celebrations, many of them also posted pictures and videos with their families.

Here’s a look at how Holi is being celebrated amid the pandemic

Actor Sanjay Dutt celebrating Holi at home with family. (@duttsanjay/Twitter)

Holi celebration in Assam (ANI Photo)

Devotees of Lord Shiva playing Holi and dancing to the tunes of religious songs with artists dressed up as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. (ANI Photo)

Kangana Ranaut with her squad during pre Holi celebrations. (@KanganaTeam)

Amitabh Bachchan during 'Holika Dahan' on Sunday. (srbachchan.tumblr.com)

Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave (REUTERS)

People participate in 'Holika Dahan' on the eve of the Holi festival, in Patna on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

