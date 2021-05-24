Home guard held for beating UP vendor to death over Covid norm violation

A sacked home guard jawan accused of beating a 17-year-old vegetable vendor to death for violating the Covid-19 curbs in the Bangarmau area of Unnao district was arrested on Sunday, the police said.

“One accused person has been arrested while efforts are on to nab the other two,” Unnao Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said in a statement.

According to the post-mortem examination report seen by HT on Saturday, head injuries above the right ear were the main reason for the boy’s death, while there were 14 injury marks on his body.

A case of murder was registered against two constables Vijay Choudhury and Simavat and a home guard Satyaprakash for allegedly beating up Mohammad Faisal, first outside his house in Bhatpuri and then at the police station on Friday, which sparked a series of widespread protests

Faisal was selling vegetables at the local market beyond the deadline of 3pm on Friday when the accused policemen allegedly started beating him for violating Covid restrictions, said Mohammad Islam, Faisal’s father. The state is currently under a partial curfew amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Faisal’s family filed a police complaint that said he lost consciousness after the assault but was still taken to the local police station where his condition deteriorated

The family members of the boy alleged that he was beaten up at the police station in front of inspector Jitendra Singh.

Unnao SP removed Bangarmau station house officer Jitendra Singh from his post on Sunday evening for hiding the facts and shielding the accused in the case.

The investigation has been handed over to the Unnao crime branch, he added.

“The matter is being probed by the crime branch and they are collecting evidence. Action will be initiated against the guilty persons,” he said.

District magistrate Ravindra Kumar and SP Kulkarni met the family members on Sunday night and assured tough action against the two constables and the home guard.

