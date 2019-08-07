Home minister Amit Shah raises concerns over illegal immigration with Bangladesh counterpart

india

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:59 IST

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday raised with Bangladesh India’s concerns over illegal immigration from that country to the Northeast.

The issue was flagged before Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at the 7th meeting of the India-Bangladesh Home Minister Level Talks (HMLT) here.

Shah raised India’s concern regarding the illegal movement of people across the border, with a view to find solutions to this problem especially in Northeast India, an official statement said.

