New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed intensified vigilance, coordinated inter-agency action and stricter financial scrutiny in India-Nepal border districts to stop infiltration and illegal migration. Home Minister Shah orders crackdown on illegal migrants in India-Nepal border districts

At a high-level review meeting in Purnea, he said that following the completion of the SIR exercise, all reported death cases will be thoroughly verified through due process.

"Upon confirmation, necessary deletions and updates shall be carried out in relevant official records, including UID databases, driving licences, PAN records, and other applicable government documents to ensure accuracy and prevent misuse," the home minister told officers.

He underscored the need for strengthening border management, enhancing vigilance against illegal activities, and coordinating inter-agency action to address concerns such as illegal constructions near border areas, illegal migration, fake currency notes, encroachments, and unauthorised financial flows.

The meeting decided to undertake a door-to-door survey to verify individuals reported as migrated but absent during verification, while ensuring that no genuine voter is erroneously deleted.

Shah directed a zero-tolerance policy against illegal constructions, particularly in forest and uninhabited areas, and ordered the immediate removal of encroachments from areas identified on 'No Man's Land'.

He gave district magistrates enhanced responsibility to ensure legal and financial compliance by all banks, including cooperative banks, within their jurisdictions. All banks have to follow compliance issued by RBI, including reporting of high-value cash transactions and PAN linkage with bank accounts, Shah said.

The chief secretary will review compliance, particularly concerning cooperative banks, he added.

The Union home minister also warned of strict action against sub-registrar offices for non-reporting or defective reporting of high-value property transactions or violations involving cash transactions beyond prescribed norms.

He said the state government will raise the issue in the SLBC and take up with the RBI the installation of note-sorting machines in all bank branches along the border, while also ensuring adequate banking penetration in border areas.

District Magistrates will verify major business establishments to ensure that sources of financing are legitimate and not linked to unlawful activities, Shah ordered.

In cases of property purchases by suspicious elements, funding sources, purchasing capacity, and PAN details will be thoroughly examined, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.