Home ministry asks states to clamp down on spurious liquor manufacturers

The NHRC had asked union home secretary to issue necessary directions to all the state Director General of Police (DGPs) and UTs to enhance police patrolling and vigil in the affected areas.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2020 09:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Symbolic photo: liquor vend
Symbolic photo: liquor vend
         

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent a missive to all the states and union territories (UTs) asking them to form special teams at the district level to clamp down on the network of spurious liquor manufacturers and distributors, officials told Hindustan Times.

The trigger for MHA’s communiqué, sent few weeks back according to a senior official, is a report by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in which it recommended strong action following the February 2019 hooch tragedy in Assam in which 143 persons were killed. There was another hooch tragedy in Uttar Pradesh in February 2019 in which around 92 people were killed.

NHRC had, on February 25 last year, taken cognizance of a Hindustan Times report while issuing notice to Assam government and union home ministry.

The human rights body had asked union home secretary to issue necessary directions to all the state Director General of Police (DGPs) and UTs to enhance police patrolling and vigil in the affected areas of their states and take strict legal action against the culprits.

In its letter to states, MHA states, “NHRC has stated that the law is in existence to deal with this menace; however, there is a need to sensitise the police and the excise authorities in the states/UTs to be more active and vigilant so that precious human lives are not lost in such incidents.”

“An effective mechanism is required to be evolved to curb the unlawful network of spurious liquor manufacturers and distributors and if necessary, special teams at the district level to be constituted to clamp down on perpetrators of law, in an effective manner. You (principal secretaries of states/UTs) are therefore, requested to kindly issue necessary guidelines for enhancing police patrolling and vigil in affected areas of your state/UT and take strict legal action the culprits,” it added.

A home ministry official said incidents of deaths due to spurious liquors have taken place over the years and police or excise departments should put a complete ban on such manufacturers.

