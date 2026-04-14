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Home ministry proposes to increase CISF quota for ex-Agniveers to 50%

The MHA proposes increasing ex-Agniveers' CISF recruitment reservation from 10% to 50%, exempting them from exams and physical tests.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 03:42 am IST
By Prawesh Lama, New Delhi
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The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has proposed increasing the reservation for ex-Agniveers in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recruitments from 10% to 50%, exempting them from the written examination and physical efficiency test, according to a CISF circular issued on Monday.

Home ministry proposes to increase CISF quota for ex-Agniveers to 50%

The CISF circular, seen by HT, said the recruitment rules are reviewed every five years. On March 6, the MHA instructed CISF to revise its recruitment provision for ex-Agniveers. On Monday, the CISF circulated its revised recruitment rules, incorporating the MHA proposal, for stakeholder comments. To be sure, the rules are yet to be notified.

The circular, detailing proposed changes, said that “50% vacancies shall be reserved for ex-Agniveers for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) in every recruitment year.”

In the first phase, the circular said, the recruitment will be conducted by the Nodal Force for 50% vacancies earmarked for ex-Agniveers or as per the instructions issued by the MHA from time to time. In the second phase, it added, the recruitment will be “conducted through open examination as per the existing provisions against the remaining 50% of the vacancies along with the unfilled vacancies of the first or the first phase or as per the instructions issued by the MHA from time to time.”

India had announced the launch of Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment to armed forces on June 14, 2022. Under the Agnipath scheme, soldiers are recruited for only four years, with a provision to retain 25% of them in the regular cadre for 15 years after another round of screening.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prawesh Lama

Prawesh Lama covers crime, policing, and issues of security in Delhi. Raised in Darjeeling, educated in Mumbai, he also looks at special features on social welfare in the National Capital.

agnipath scheme
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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