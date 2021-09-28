Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home ministry warns states, UTs against Covid-19 complacency amid festive season

Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 06:49 PM IST
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against Covid-19. (PTI Photo)

Ahead of the festive season the Centre asked governments of states and Union territories to take adequate measures to ensure that a surge in new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases is not seen after the celebrations. The home ministry warned against complacency due to the recent drop in the number of cases.

Ajay Bhalla, Union home secretary, in his letter to chief secretaries of states and Union territories, said that attention should be paid to the casual approach towards adhering to Covid-19 norms which can arise due to fall in the number of cases. He said that it is critical to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate measures during the festive season.

“Utmost vigil has to be maintained in respect of mass gathering events, so as to avoid any possibility of surge in Covid-19 cases,” Bhalla wrote in his letter highlighting that large-scale gatherings in fairs, festivals and religious events and functions have the potential to create a fresh surge in the number of cases.

The home ministry in its letter also asked the state and Union Territories’ administration to monitor case positivity, hospital and ICU bed occupancy of every district falling under

their jurisdiction. It also asked them to take proactive containment measures in districts with a high positivity rate. “It is important to identify warning signs of potential surges early on and to take appropriate measures to curb the spread. This would require a localized approach,” the letter said.

It also said that administrations should not divert from the main tenets of containment of Covid-19 which is — Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination-Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. The letter highlighted that this is necessary for safely navigating through the festive season. It also highlighted that vaccination should continue in an accelerated fashion and all beneficiaries should be vaccinated with priority including those who are about to receive their second dose.

