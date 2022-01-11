Home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals in India from today

All international arrivals in India will undergo mandatory home isolation for a week from today, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said last Friday. The central government announced revised guidelines for international travellers to slow the further import of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which is rapidly spreading across the country.

According to the document, “the existing guidelines have been revised in view of reporting of a new variant of Sars-CoV-2 (B.1.1.529; named Omicron) which has been classified as Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization”.

The travellers have to undergo home quarantine for seven days and undertake an RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India. While children under 5 years of age are exempted from both the pre- and post-arrival testing, they have to undertake the test if found symptomatic for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on arrival or during the home isolation period.

India has designated several countries and regions at-risk from where travellers are required to submit the sample for the post-arrival Covid-19 test. Such travellers are required to wait for the results of their self-paid test at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

“Travellers shall also be required to upload results of repeat RT-PCR test for COVID-19 done on the eighth day on Air Suvidha portal (to be monitored by the respective States/UTs,” the order stated.

“If negative, they will further self-monitor their health for next 7 days. However, if such travellers are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. They shall be managed at an isolation facility and treated as per laid down standard protocol including contact tracing,” the order added.

The international travellers found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility as per health protocol.

