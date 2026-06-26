Honey trap, chats, plans to marry JeM commander in Pakistan: Behind Jaipur woman's arrest

A woman in Rajasthan's Jaipur arrested over alleged links with the Pakistan-based banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was preparing to travel to Pakistan via Nepal to marry a man suspected to be terrorist commander associated with the group.

Jaipur woman arrested over Jaish links claims online 'marriage' plot led her towards Pakistan(Representative image/PTI)

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The 38-year-old woman, identified as Babita Dhakad alias Khadija, was arrested by the Rajasthan Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Sunday and booked under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a report by news agency PTI said. She remains in police custody till June 27.

Investigators claim forensic examination of her electronic devices revealed contacts with several Pakistani nationals, including numbers allegedly linked to Yusuf Azhar, a close relative of JeM chief Masood Azhar, and wanted terrorist Qari Zarar.

Officials said Babita had been under military intelligence surveillance for several weeks before her arrest.

Pahalgam attack sparked online search

According to investigators, Babita told police that her interest in Pakistani militants began after the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

During questioning, she allegedly said she started searching for Pakistani terrorists on social media and browsing Facebook pages linked to Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said an examination of her mobile phone and social media accounts revealed contacts with several Pakistani nationals and profiles allegedly associated with JeM operatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said an examination of her mobile phone and social media accounts revealed contacts with several Pakistani nationals and profiles allegedly associated with JeM operatives. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The news agency report citing unnamed official linked to the probe, said, “She had been communicating with multiple Pakistan-based individuals through Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The news agency report citing unnamed official linked to the probe, said, “She had been communicating with multiple Pakistan-based individuals through Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Chats, videos and contact details allegedly linked to members of the banned outfit were recovered from her devices. She confessed to have shared one-time passwords (OTPs) connected to Indian mobile numbers with a JeM operative, enabling the use of those numbers on social media and communication platforms there," the news agency's sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Chats, videos and contact details allegedly linked to members of the banned outfit were recovered from her devices. She confessed to have shared one-time passwords (OTPs) connected to Indian mobile numbers with a JeM operative, enabling the use of those numbers on social media and communication platforms there," the news agency's sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the alleged digital trail forms a key part of the case and is being examined further. The alleged honey trap {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the alleged digital trail forms a key part of the case and is being examined further. The alleged honey trap {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators say Babita eventually became close to a man identified as Abu Ubaidah, who allegedly initiated conversations with her online.

“She claimed that she developed emotional ties with Abu Ubaidah and became interested in the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed due to her admiration for the mujahideen,” investigators told PTI.

Although Babita got married in 2018, investigators said the marriage ended in separation shortly afterwards.

According to the FIR, Abu Ubaidah allegedly proposed marriage and encouraged her to adopt Islamic practices.

"She said that Abu Ubaidah wanted to marry her and encouraged her to learn and practise Islamic teachings, including offering prayers and reading the Quran. She was invited to Pakistan to work for Jaish-e-Mohammed. As part of the process, she was asked to obtain a passport," the FIR states.

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She spent hours chatting and video-calling with him before later discovering that he was already married, an official source added.

Pakistan travel and marriage plans

Investigators claim discussions between Babita, Abu Ubaidah and an online cleric extended to possible routes for her travel to Pakistan.

The trio even discussed reaching Pakistan through Nepal, Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates. They also allegedly explored ways to fund the journey using cryptocurrency.

Police said Babita downloaded cryptocurrency-related applications and researched the subject online as part of those discussions.

Officials alleged that Babita was emotionally manipulated online and converted to Islam after coming into contact with a preacher through social media.

Investigators said she began living under the name Khadija and deepened her engagement with online networks linked to extremist circles.

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Babita reportedly searched the internet for information related to making explosives and was informed by her Pakistani handler about networks operating inside India, the PTI report added.

However, investigators said a detailed technical analysis of her mobile phone is still underway and will determine the accuracy of the information she provided during questioning.

(With PTI inputs)

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