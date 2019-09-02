e-paper
Monday, Sep 02, 2019

Hong Kong: Students boycott classes after weekend of protests & violence

After a weekend of violence, students in Hong Kong boycotted classes. Over the weekend, Hong Kong witnessed a fresh round of protests and violence.

After a weekend of violence, students in Hong Kong boycotted classes. Over the weekend, Hong Kong witnessed a fresh round of protests and violence. Protesters severely disrupted operations at Hong Kong International Airport, forcing the cancellation of train and bus services. Protesters also ransacked a major train station as protests took a violent turn.  

