‘Honoured’: Indian Navy officers after PM Modi hails Navika Sagar Parikrama in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A expressed pride after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded them in the 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat. The two Indian Navy officers were hailed for successfully completing the sailing expedition, Navika Sagar Parikrama. Lieutenant Commander Dilna K said it was a moment of great honour and pride for her and fellow officer Lieutenant Commander Roopa A.(X/ @prodefgau)

While addressing the 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Two brave officers of the Indian Navy have demonstrated courage and determination during the Navika Sagar Parikrama. I would like to introduce the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' to these two brave officers. One is Lieutenant Commander Dilna, and the other is Lieutenant Commander Roopa."

Lieutenant Commander Dilna K said it was a moment of great honour and pride for her and fellow officer Lieutenant Commander Roopa A after PM Modi mentioned their achievement in Mann Ki Baat.

Dilna said that she and Roopa A built strong teamwork while spending more time at sea than on land during the Indian Navy's Navika Sagar Parikrama mission.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Dilna K said, "It's a great honour and pride moment for both of us, uh, that the Prime Minister mentioned us in the Mann Ki Baat episode. It showcases how much our nation values those who are willing to push their limits, take on adventures, and represent our country and the Indian Armed Forces. We were able to reach out to every part of our country and share our experiences, conveying a message that if you put body, mind, and soul into it, then any dream is possible and nothing is impossible..."

"In 2021, we both volunteered for the Navika Sagar Parikrama. This was a project of the Indian Navy to go around the world with just two of us. So we started sailing. We spent more time at sea than on land. So we were aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses...Sailing made us know each other's strengths and weaknesses and the teamwork that we had is the success of this entire mission," she added.

Lieutenant Commander Roopa A said she felt honoured to share her story on Mann Ki Baat, calling it a special experience and a privilege to represent India and the Indian Navy during their global sailing expedition.

"...I am feeling honoured and it was a very special experience speaking in Mann Ki Baat...We feel truly grateful for the opportunity to share our story through Mann Ki Baat, as we know it is a platform that brings together all the voices of a country to share their stories, showcasing the diversity of our nation. So it's an honour. The Prime Minister was very keen, listening attentively to whatever we were sharing. Knowing that he was very thrilled to hear about our story makes us happier...It was an honour and a privilege to represent our country and to represent the Indian Navy in the remotest part of our planet," Roopa said.

Two Indian Navy women officers, Lieutenant Commander Roopa A and Lieutenant Commander Dilna K, successfully completed the extraordinary sailing expedition, "Navika Sagar Parikrama II", of circumnavigating the Globe onboard Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini in May this year.

The duo had prepared themselves for this expedition over the course of three years.

This extraordinary sailing expedition was flagged off from the Naval Ocean Sailing Node, Goa, on October 2, 2024, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. After completing an eight-month global circumnavigation, it touched the shores of Goa on May 29 this year.

Over a period of eight months, the naval duo, famously known as DilRoo, covered a distance of approximately 50,000 km across four continents, three oceans, and three Great Capes, braving extreme weather conditions and challenging seas, relying solely on sails and wind power.