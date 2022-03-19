Hopeful CRPF won’t be required soon in Northeast, J&K, naxal areas: Amit Shah

JAMMU: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have played an indispensable role in maintaining internal security in the Northeast, Jammu and Kashmir and the naxal-affected areas and expressed hope that CRPF won’t be required in these areas in the coming years.

Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu, was addressing CRPF’s 83rd raising day parade here at the MA Stadium.

“I am hopeful that in the coming years CRPF won’t be required in these areas,” he said.

Amit Shah, however, said that there was a need to be prepared for future challenges.

He also appreciated the J&K lieutenant governor’s (LG) administration for all-round development in the union territory (UT).

“Over 33,000 elected panches and sarpanches have been given to J&K by the Modi-led government, who are now ensuring grass root level democracy in the UT,” he said.

He also cited 21 hydel projects and massive road infrastructure that came up under LG’s administration saying, “It never happened before in J&K. The administration has also initiated a crusade against corruption in J&K.”

The home minister said that 100 percent piped water and reforms in electricity happened under LG’s administration.

He also recalled how revocation of Article 370 and 35-A fulfilled the dream of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Prem Nath Dogra.

“Their dreams of Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan and Ek Vidhan were fulfilled following revocation of Article 370,” he said and added that with the revocation of Article 370 ended the discrimination against under-privileged sections including women, West Pak refugees, Gurkha and Valmiki communities.

He also described CRPF as indispensable for internal security and said that “they ensure free and fair elections, the essence of democracy”

“CRPF and RAF (Rapid Action Force) control and check riots. I still remember that after riots used to break out, they instilled confidence among the common people. They are seen as saviours.”

