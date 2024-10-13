‘Horrifying’: Leaders condemn Baba Siddique’s murder

Political leaders from across the country condemned the killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique who was shot dead by three unidentified attackers outside his son Zeeshan Siddiqui’s office near Colgate ground in Mumbai’s Nirmal Nagar on Saturday night. Baba Siddique. (PTI File Photo)

The attackers fired two to three rounds at Siddique. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde announced that two suspects had been arrested in connection with the shooting. “This is an extremely unfortunate incident. The accused are from UP and Haryana. The third accused is absconding,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail”.

NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar said, “The state’s collapsed law and order situation is a cause for concern. The shooting of former state minister Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, is regrettable. If the home minister and the rulers continue to manage the state so mildly, it can be an alarm bell for the common people.”

He added, “There is a need not only to investigate this, but also to accept responsibility and step down from the position of the rulers.” Pawar also paid a “heartfelt tribute” to Siddique, offering condolences to his family.

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), said, “Truly devastating news of two deaths on the same day. Baba Siddique’s murder is highly condemnable. It reflects the deteriorating state of law and order in Maharashtra. May Allah grant him maghfirah. My condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Owaisi also drew attention to the death of Professor Saibaba, saying, “His death was also partly a result of the UAPA that allows cops to keep you in prison for lengthy periods without any evidence.”

Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar described the killing as “a cowardly attack” and said he was “shocked” by the death of his colleague. “The incident of firing on NCP leader, former minister of state, my colleague Baba Siddiqui, is very unfortunate, condemnable, and painful. I was shocked to know that he died in this incident. I have lost a good colleague, friend,” Pawar said.

“The mastermind behind the attack will be traced. With the demise of Baba Siddiqui, we have lost a good leader who fought for the minority brothers and strived for pan-religious harmony. His death is a big loss for NCP,” he added, extending his condolences to Siddique’s son Zeeshan and their family.

Karnataka deputy CM and Congress president DK Shivakumar said, “The tragic demise of former Maharashtra minister Shri Baba Siddique today has left me shocked and deeply saddened. My deepest condolences and prayers are with his son Zeeshan Siddique, his family members, and supporters. I hope that this incident will be fully investigated to nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime, so that justice is done.”

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal said, “Shocked, stunned, and outraged at the killing of Baba Siddique ji. Siddique ji served the people with dedication and worked hard to preserve communal harmony. His passing away is a massive loss to the people of Mumbai and Maharashtra. This incident is a serious indictment of the crumbling law and order situation in Maharashtra.”

Venugopal further said that Siddique had previously alerted authorities about threats to his life despite being under Y-plus security. “That this shooting took place on the road, in the middle of bustling markets, shows that criminals no longer fear the law in Maharashtra. Even leaders of the ruling alliance are not safe in the heart of its capital anymore. The ruling regime must answer—when senior public figures aren’t safe, how will the ordinary citizen feel safe today?”

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan said, “The news of the assassination of my close friend, former minister Baba Siddiqui, is very shocking and tragic. We worked together in the legislature and in the cabinet. His leadership was connected with the people and universally accepted in all societies. I have lost a good, dashing friend in Baba Siddiqui’s untimely demise. I am deeply saddened by his sudden passing. It is with a heavy heart that I pay tribute to him.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also offered his condolences, saying, “The tragic demise of Former Maharashtra minister Shri Baba Siddique is shocking beyond words. In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and supporters. Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra Government must order a thorough and transparent investigation. The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount.”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “I pray to God to give the deceased a high place in heaven and give patience and courage to the family. What name will you give to such criminal incidents that are continuously happening in Maharashtra under the NDA rule?”