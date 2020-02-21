Hospital security guard steals jewellery from dead woman in Assam, held

india

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 15:52 IST

A security guard in Assam was Friday arrested on charges of stealing jewellery from a woman who died at the hospital he worked at.

David, who worked at the Jorhat Christian Medical Centre, allegedly removed a pair of gold earrings from the corpse of a woman patient belonging to Dulumani Bora of Jorhat’s Baghchung locality.

“The woman was admitted in a critical condition to the hospital last evening. She died at the hospital the same night. When relatives collected the body on Friday morning, they found her pair of earrings missing,” said Mrinal Talukdar, superintendent of police Jorhat.

On the family’s complaint, hospital authorities checked the CCTV footage and on one of the recordings the accused was seen taking off the earrings from the woman’s body placed on a stretcher.

“A police team soon reached the hospital and a search on the guard’s belongings led to recovery of the pair of earrings. A case has been lodged at Jorhat Sadar police station and investigations are on,” Talukdar added.