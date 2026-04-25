‘He seemed calm, sweet, apologetic’: Hotel manager on Kailash Hills rape-murder accused Rahul Meena

A hotel manager in Dwarka has recalled his brief interaction with Rahul Meena, the accused in the brutal rape and murder of a woman in Delhi’s Kailash Hills. The staff described the 23-year-old as “calm” and “sweet.” Rahul had checked in to the hotel after committing the crime in Kailash Hills.

The primary suspect in the Kailash Hills murder case at Saket Court on Thursday.(HT_PRINT/ANI)

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“I remember him. He had come to book a room,” the hotel manager told HT.

“He told me he was from Alwar and had come to Delhi for some work. He was very calm and sweet. It did not look like he had committed such a horrific crime."

"He was even apologetic for not having an ID on him and gave me his Aadhaar ID number. He paid ₹1,500 in cash and went to his room,” he added.

Entered hotel using a fake name

Police said Meena checked into the hotel after killing the woman and fleeing the crime scene. He used the name Rahul Kumar while checking into the place, they added.

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{{^usCountry}} “Around 4 pm, a police team came in and started questioning,” the manager told HT. “I was scared. I later found he had killed and raped an innocent girl. I had no idea.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Around 4 pm, a police team came in and started questioning,” the manager told HT. “I was scared. I later found he had killed and raped an innocent girl. I had no idea.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said he hired a cab to Dwarka, threw away the victim’s mobile phone, and switched off another device he was carrying to avoid being tracked. Delhi Kailash Hills rape-murder case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said he hired a cab to Dwarka, threw away the victim’s mobile phone, and switched off another device he was carrying to avoid being tracked. Delhi Kailash Hills rape-murder case {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meena, a former employee of the victim’s family, allegedly entered the Kailash Hills home using a hidden key after the parents left. He is accused of strangling the 22-year-old IIT graduate, raping and violently beating her. He then allegedly attempted to open a locker using her fingerprints before fleeing with over ₹12 lakh worth of cash and jewellery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meena, a former employee of the victim’s family, allegedly entered the Kailash Hills home using a hidden key after the parents left. He is accused of strangling the 22-year-old IIT graduate, raping and violently beating her. He then allegedly attempted to open a locker using her fingerprints before fleeing with over ₹12 lakh worth of cash and jewellery. {{/usCountry}}

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Before escaping, Meena took off his blood-stained pants and shoes and changed into the victim’s brother’s clothes. Police on Friday said they found Meena’s blood-soaked clothes along with the victim’s brother’s pants, footwear, and bag. Meena was arrested the same day.

“At the hotel, he ordered a T-shirt online and some food,” a senior police officer said.

Investigators said they are also going to question the family members of the accused.

Cops to check Rahul Meena’s mental state

Cops said he will be taken to recreate the crime scene and may undergo a psychoanalysis test. “There are times he shows no remorse for what he has done. He was very calm and acted nonchalant when he told us he wanted to pay off his debt and attacked the woman because she refused to listen to him. The test will analyse his behaviour patterns and his mental health state,” a senior officer said.

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When produced before a magistrate, Meena admitted to committing the crime for money. “Galti hogayi. Maine paise ke liye kiya. Fingerprint chahiye tha locker kholne ke liye,” he said.

Investigators have linked Meena to another alleged rape in Rajasthan’s Alwar hours before the Delhi crime. Police said he fled the area and travelled through multiple means to reach Delhi by early morning.

Police have booked Meena under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape, murder, and robbery. Rajasthan Police confirmed that Meena’s father and five others have been detained for questioning and will be handed over to Delhi Police.

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